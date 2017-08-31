SIKHANYISO BACK, REJOINS IMBALI

Ngabezweni – His Majesty King Mswati III commissioned the thousands of Imbali at Ngabezweni Royal Residence yesterday and announced the return of Princess Sikhanyiso to lead the regiment.

MBABANE – Princess Sikhanyiso is back! Maidens went into a wild frenzy when His Majesty King Mswati III announced the princess’ return to the regiment yesterday.



Speaking when commissioning the maidens to cut the reed, the King said the return of the princess was a blessing to the regiment.

“Nalobekangekho nyakenye ukhona lonyaka, utabe ahamba nalo libutfo, kusibusiso leso Mbali,” the Monarch said in vernacular loosely translated: ‘the one who was missing last year is in our midst today.

She will be leading the regiment and that is a blessing to you.’

The princess was not part of the regiment last year; however, she was seen seated among royalty at the grand stands during the main day. She sometimes appreciated the maidens during the course of their dance. Princess Temtsimba performed the giya dance on her behalf at Ludzidzini Royal Residence while Princess Temaswati represented the maidens from Ngabezweni Royal Residence.

It could not be ascertained why the princess was not part of the regiment last year.

It was as if the regiment was waiting for that message from the throne as they shouted Bayethe soon after the princess’ return was announced.



The King then pleaded with the maidens to fetch quality reed that would be used for the enclosure at the Royal residences.

“May the Almighty God and the ancestors be with you,” he said speaking through Imbali Leader Nonduduzo Zubuko.



The old maidens will be fetching the reed from Mpisi Farm, while the younger ones will go to Bhamusakhe at Luyengo.