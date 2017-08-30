ALL 3 BIKES RECOVERED AT FAIRVIEW

MANZINI – In just two days, police have managed to recover the three motorbikes that were stolen over the weekend.



The three bikes, which included a BMW and Yamaha R6, were recovered on Monday at around 6pm with their trailers at a block of flats in Fairview. Two of the bikes were stolen at Sibane Hotel, while the other was stolen at Sibayeni Lodge, Matsapha.



Information gathered is that tenants at the said flats became suspicious when they realised that the bikes, which had been parked in the evening or early hours of Saturday, had not been taken to the Swazi Rally, which was held over the weekend.

“When we woke up on Saturday, we saw the expensive bikes and since we knew it was the Swazi Rally weekend, we assumed they would all be taken off the trailers and out of the compound for the event. The whole day on Saturday and Sunday, the bikes were still not touched by anyone and that was when we became suspicious. On the previous day, it was very sunny and the following day it rained and the bikes were still there,” tenants at the flat, who refused to have their names published, said yesterday morning.



Fearing to narrate the whole story of the stolen bikes, the tenants further stated that one of them made a decision to call the police on Monday, who arrived at the place, took pictures, questioned some of them and later took the bikes out of the compound.

“We were all scared and panicked after realising that no one was attending to the bikes, especially after the rain on Sunday. We knew the bikes were expensive and had no choice but to inform the police about them,” another tenant said.

Meanwhile, a neighbour who was at his gate when the motorbikes were taken inside the compound on the night, revealed that they were being ferried in a South African registered car.