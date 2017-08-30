MAHWALALA SERIAL RAPIST: 10 RAPE CASES REPORTED

MBABANE – Fear has engulfed residents of Mahwalala following 10 rape incidents that have been reported since the beginning of the year.



The disturbing aspect is the fact that the suspected rapist has not been captured due to his evasive stunts but police are working day and night to bring him to book.



Residents from this area, especially those frrom Zone V and VI have been warned to make sure their windows are closed, have burglar bars and doors are locked with the key removed from the keyhole. Police confirmed that they were dealing with about 10 cases of rape reported from this location alone.



Independent investigations conducted by this newspaper revealed that a higher number of women had come up claiming to have been raped by the same suspect who is for now unknown.



Community leaders had suggested that the women raped by the suspect could be as high as 30, though police could not corroborate this figure.

The suspect apparently threatens the women with a panga after entering the houses, and he is said to operates around 2am and 3am. He is said to target women between the age of 20 to 30, who are renting flats within the area.



Those who have fallen victim of the rapist described him to the police to be tall and dark and he wears lipstick to confuse the women into thinking he has red lips.