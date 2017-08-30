ONE DIES AFTER 3 THROWN OUT OF TRUCK

MANZINI - A passenger died tragically after he and two others were thrown out through the windscreen of a truck which ran him over before it crashed into a tree and caught fire.



The horrific accident took place near Nkilongo, along St Philips-Big Bend public road yesterday at around 8:30am. There were three people in the truck; the driver and two passengers (male and female).

A source close to the matter said the truck, which trades as Jozana Logistics, was loaded with sugar cane from Lomdashi farm and it was suppose to deliver it at the sugar mill in Big Bend.



He said while descending a slope at Nkilongo, the driver overtook another vehicle and lost control of the truck. The source said as a result, it veered off the road and the male passenger was the first one to be thrown out through the windscreen.



“In the process, the trailers loosened from the horse and overturned by the roadside. It ran over the male passenger and he died in the process.” He said the other passenger and the driver were also thrown out of the truck through the windscreen but were lucky as thereafter the runaway truck swayed a bit and missed them by inches.



“It was eventually stopped by a tree inside Mhlosinga Conservancy and it burst into flames after smashing into the umganu tree,” the source said.

Firefighters, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, who are widely known as paramedics, together with the police, were called to the scene and they responded promptly to the call.





