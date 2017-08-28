MUM ARRESTED FOR DROWNING SON(6)

EMASINI – Clearly, the death of a child is always tragic, but losing them to murder perpetrated by their own biological parents is just inconceivable.



This explains why the small community of Emasini, situated closer to the Tri-Cash, has found it hard to deal with the tragic loss of a six-year-old boy, who unbelievably died after his own mother is alleged to have repeatedly dunked him, head first, into a deep pull of water.



The 23-year-old Xolile Simelane of KaKholwane confessed to causing the agonising death of her firstborn child last Tuesday. This was during interrogation by detectives following her shocking arrest on Friday.Worth noting is that the relationship between Xolile and her son was awkward from the beginning.



According to her own confession, Xolile was only 17 when she gave birth to her firstborn child in 2011. She said by the time she delivered the baby, the man who had impregnated her was long gone.

Information gathered was that she had no parents herself, and her only relative was a grandmother, who reportedly did not want anything to do with a child she had no idea who his father was. She had to go through with the pregnancy all alone. When the baby was eventually delivered, she allegedly put him in a bag and threw him into a pit latrine.



Fortunately, the baby’s screams attracted the curiosity of a passerby, who later saved his life. The baby was reunited with his mother but only to be separated again, but this time for good, six years later when the woman condemned the little boy into a slow and painful death last Tuesday.



This time around the reason given by the woman for killing the boy was that she feared he would have no one to take care of him, after she got a job at a block yard located at Nkonyeni.

It was also gathered that the woman was also apprehensive of coming with a child into a new relationship, after recently getting involved with another man.



On the fateful Tuesday night, Xolile left her residence at Emasini in the company of the young boy but never disclosed their destination. They followed a footpath leading towards the Mkhondvo River, which cuts through the area. Upon reaching the river, Xolile allegedly grabbed the boy and repeatedly submerged his body, head first, into the water until his last breath.

She then left his unresponsive body in the river.