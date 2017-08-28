WIFE TRIES TO FORCE RIVAL TO SWALLOW WEEVIL TABLETS

PIGG’S PEAK – When a neighbour was politely invited to a house by a fellow lady, little did she know that she would have to flee from the room through a window to save her life.



This is the ordeal of a woman who was violently assaulted by another who also tried to force her to swallow a mixture of weevil tablets on allegations that she was having a sexual relationship with her husband.

Speaking about the assault, *Sonto alleged that she was lured to a house by a woman who called her on her cellphone.



She said she did not make much of the invite because she knew the woman from around the area.

The woman politely invited *Sonto to her house to supposedly assist her with something. Not suspecting that anything was amiss, *Sonto obliged and honoured the invitation.

When she arrived at the house, Sonto is said to have made herself comfortable but this abruptly ended when she realised that the woman had just locked the door behind her.

“I was shocked when she sat down and asked me to stand,” recalled *Sonto.



She said the woman reminded her of two occasions, one at a funeral and another during a party where she was allegedly in the presence of her husband.

Every question was followed with a slap in the face.



Just when a terrified *Sonto was about to state her side of the story, the woman is said to have splashed her with water allegedly containing crushed hot chillis.

This was allegedly followed by attacks with a stick and then a knob kerrie, which is said to have broken during the assault.



*Sonto alleged that the woman further assaulted her on the buttocks using a slasher but that when she tried to pull it away, this resulted in her cutting her hands. A bush knife was also allegedly used to hit her on the head, leaving a deep cut.

To finish up the assault, the woman is said to have prepared weevil tablets mixed with water to force *Sonto to drink but she managed to escape.

“She told me I should drink so that no one will know what happened,” said Sonto.



Helplessly, *Sonto tried to escape through an open window but she was pulled back. Eventually, she managed to get out through the window and fled towards her grandmother’s house where she called for help.

Recalling the incident, *Sonto said she is lucky to have left the house alive.