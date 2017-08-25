SRA MAN SENT BACK TO POLICE HOLDING CELL

Sithembiso Mabuza boarding a police van after his remand at the Mbabane Magistrates Court yesterday.

MBABANE – Sithembiso Mabuza, the SRA employee who is accused of assaulting and electrocuting his maid, will know his fate today.



Mabuza will know whether he is released on bail or will spend some time in custody. All this will be determined by the maid, Gugu Hlatjwako’s medical report, which will reflect the doctor’s findings after examining her at the Mbabane Government Hospital.



When he appeared before Mbabane Senior Magistrate Nonhlanhla Dlamini charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Mabuza was remanded in police custody pending the filing of the medical report, which will determine the medical condition of Hlatjwako who is still admitted to the Mbabane Government Hospital.



Mbutfo Mbingo, who is representing the Crown in the matter, applied that Mabuza be remanded in police custody until today. Mbingo informed the court that the State had not received the medical report and, as a result, was not aware of Hlatjwako’s medical condition.



Mabuza’s Defence Counsel, Musa Shongwe from Makhosi and Associates, agreed that his client be remanded in police custody pending the filing of the medical report and bail application.

Information gathered was to the effect that Mabuza allegedly took the law into his own hands after accusing Hlatjwako of stealing from his family.



In a recent interview with this publication, Hlatjwako, whose body is covered with ghastly marks, bruises and burns, alleged that the perpetrator assaulted her after he accused her of stealing, among other thing, lipstick and makeup belonging to his wife.

The survivor said she was first splashed with water in preparation for the imminent electric shock.