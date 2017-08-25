142 CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS PROMOTED

MBABANE – Over 140 officers from His Majesty’s Correctional Services have been promoted.



The news was revealed by Commissioner General Mzuthini Ntshangase through a press release yesterday.

The total number of the promoted officers is 142.



Out of these were 41 females, including the newly-appointed Public Relations Officer Gugulethu Dlamini, who was promoted from Superintendent to Senior Superintendent rank. In the males’ category, former Imbali Foundation Public Relations Officer, Israel Matsebula was elevated to being Sergeant.

Further, the statement indicated that four officers were promoted from the rank of assistant commissioner to senior assistant commissioner.