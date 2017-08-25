‘I HAVE HOSPITAL ADMISSION PHOBIA’

MBABANE – Advocate Mduduzi ‘Tsotsi’ Mabila has a phobia of being admitted to hospital.



The advocate yesterday informed Judge Nkululeko Hlophe that he was unable to submit a doctor’s note on Monday as instructed by the court, after he was said to be ill, because the doctor he went to advised him that he would be admitted.

The advocate told the court that since he had a phobia of being admitted to hospital, he decided to approach another doctor.

Mabila has been instructed by Linda Dlamini of Mabila Attorneys to represent businessman Mfanukhona ‘Kakona’ Dlamini.



Dlamini is facing over 70 charges related to contravening the Motor Vehicle Theft Act. He has been co-charged with Siza Sibeko.

The doctor’s note was submitted to court by Dlamini (Linda) on Wednesday, and it bore Tuesday’s date. It also reflected that the doctor gave Mabila three days off.

Acting Director of Public Prosecution Israel Magagula, who represents the State, mentioned that the matter had been postponed on numerous occasions, about eight to nine times, at the instance of the advocate. Judge Hlophe said he could see through the ‘smokescreen’ that this was calculated to delay the matter. The judge postponed the matter to yesterday and instructed the suspects to get in touch with their legal representative. Advocate Mabila said it pained him that the court took decisions without hearing his side. The judge said that was because he was not present in court.



Mabila also informed the court that he was not ready to proceed with the matter due to ill-health and he was shaking as he addressed the court.

The acting DPP said he was ready to proceed. “In counsel’s condition? His hands are visibly shaking,” said the judge.

Magagula stated that he was not in a position to say if Mabila’s hands were shaking due to sickness or not.



He said it was not for him to determine that, since he is not a medical doctor. The acting DPP went on to state that Mabila was given time to attend to his sickness.

Since Mabila said he was still not well yesterday, the judge asked if he had brought a doctor’s note in respect of yesterday.

Mabila indicated that his instructing counsel had submitted it on Wednesday. The advocate then produced proof of his medical history to prove that he falls ill from time to time. Judge Hlophe mentioned that the matter could not proceed and postponed it to September.