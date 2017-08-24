SRA COUPLE TORTURED ME WITH ELECTRICITY – MAID

MBABANE – Power cuts are normally a nightmare to many but for Gugu Hlatjwako, a maid, an electricity blackout was a life saver.



This was after she allegedly endured five hours of torture under the hands of her employers, who used a live electric cable while interrogating her for alleged theft. Her employers are a married couple who work for government parastatal, the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA).



Narrating her ordeal from her hospital bed at the Mbabane Government Hospital, Hlatjwako, whose body is covered with ghastly marks, bruises and burns, said she was accused of stealing, among other things, a lipstick and make-up foundation belonging to her female boss.

Just like in the movies, Hlatjwako was first splashed with water in preparation for the imminent electric shock.

The 24-year-old woman, originally from Nhlangano, said she was employed as a stay-out maid by the couple to look after their 15-month-old baby.



Relaying her ordeal, Hlatjwako alleged that she was not only accused of stealing make-up, but also helping herself to six cellphones.

She alleged that after being questioned by the wife *Seni, all seemed to be well until she discovered that clothing items were also missing.

Again, Hlatjwako said her employers questioned her and she maintained her innocence.



“I could not tell whether there were further suspicions after the questioning because most of the time I would not be in the same room as them,” she said. However, she said since she had also been questioned by the police, she mentioned to them that she was contemplating quitting her job since she was the prime suspect in the theft of the missing items.

“The police advised me not to quit because it would create an impression that I was indeed the one who stole the things. I heeded the advice,” she said.



Things escalated to another level on Monday when she reported for duty in the morning. When she arrived, she alleged that *Seni told her she was relieved of her duties with immediate effect, and that a new maid was already on her way.

She said *Seni told her to return the following day to get her payment for the period she had worked this month.