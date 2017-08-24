KAKONA CASE: I’M RECEIVING THREATS - DEPUTY DPP

MBABANE – Who is threatening who? This question arose during the matter of well- known businessman Mfanukhona ‘Kakona’ Dlamini yesterday.



The businessman’s lawyer, Linda Dlamini, yesterday informed Judge Nkululeko Hlophe that he had been threatened by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Israel Magagula, who is representing the Crown. Magagula confronted Dlamini after the parties went to see the judge in his chambers.

The alteration between Dlamini and Magagula, which happened outside the courtroom, was witnessed by reporters and others who had come to court. Magagula was overheard telling Dlamini to stop digging into his personal life.

“Stop digging into my personal life and involving my parent who is late,” said Magagula.



While Magagula went on a rant, Dlamini remained calm and insisted that there was nothing more he could say other than what was discussed in the judge’s chambers.

It was after Judge Hlophe had ordered that the matter be postponed that Dlamini stood up and informed the court that he was receiving threats from Magagula.

“My Lord, I have a problem, I am being threatened by my counterpart for doing my job and I no longer feel safe,” said Dlamini.



It was after Dlamini had finished addressing the court that the deputy DPP also stood up and made similar allegations. Magagula also claimed that he was on several times threatened by the accused’s friends.

“I have said it before that I am receiving threats My Lord. I never threatened the defence counsel,” said Magagula.



Judge Hlophe said he did not want to open any enquiry about the allegations, whether they were true or not but instead told the parties to deal with the matter according to the law and professionally.



Professionals



“I am not going to entertain that for now. You are both senior counsels and professionals. Let us deal with the matter according to law,” Judge Hlophe said.

The judge further reminded the parties that threatening someone was a serious offence.



The court also expressed its concern about the unavailability of Advocate Mduduzi Mabila who is reportedly indisposed.

‘Kakona’ has been recently sent back to jail. This came after Judge Hlophe cancelled his bail.

