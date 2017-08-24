I WANT MY MONEY BACK - WANDERERS DIRECTOR

MBABANE - The battle for the soul of Manzini Wanderers has no end in sight. Manzini Wanderers Chairman of Directors Bheki Shongwe has come out to state categorically clear that the team can never be an association.



The chairman, speaking in an exclusive interview with the Times of Swaziland Sports Desk, said before they could fully transform the team from being a company to an association, they should refund him his money.

“I have invested a lot of money in this team. I have helped the team and few years back they were at the point of being relegated but through my support, they have finished in the top five bracket last season. It beats me that it took 57 people to vote for it to be an association. Manzini Wanderers is bigger than those people who voted for it to be an association,” Shongwe said.



“I feel that there was foul play in the manner at which they went about changing it from being a company to an association. What I know is that when you want to make an association there are certain procedures which should be followed. Firstly, you pay out monies to the previous directors of the club. You cannot use the name of the previous company. It needs to change its paperwork and be a whole new entity altogether. There must be a proper transition with all the necessary paperwork involved before the whole process is deemed valid,” Shongwe explained.



He further said he has spent over E500 000 at Manzini Wanderers and if the club changes to being an association, he would want to be refunded his monies.

“If Wanderers is now fully an association, I would like them to refund me all my monies, otherwise if they are open for mutual talks, I will gladly meet them and find a lasting solution that will make everyone happy at Wanderers,” he said.



Shongwe said the stakeholders must not take the team for granted because it belonged to the people.

“Wanderers is a big brand, it is for the loyal supporters so it will be of paramount importance if we work for the betterment of the team,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Manzini Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze said this matter was beyond his jurisdiction.



“I am not in a position to comment on the matter but I feel the relevant stakeholders need to meet and put this matter to rest. I am only a volunteer at Wanderers.

I am all for what will work best for the team,” Gamedze said.