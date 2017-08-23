SANU STUDENT WINS AGAINST MINISTER, SCHOLARSHIP BOARD

MBABANE – She fought for what she believed was her right to education and won.



This is the story of the student from Southern Africa Nazarene University (SANU), who was allegedly called by the Minister of Labour and Social Security and denied her a scholarship.



The court yesterday issued an order compelling the minister and the Scholarship Board to comply with Priority Areas for Pre- Service Tertiary Education Agreement Order (PTET), as read with the Study Loan and Scholarship Agreement Order of 1977.

The order by Judge Nkululeko Hlophe comes after government lawyer Phumlani Dlamini yesterday informed the court that the State was not opposing the application filed by the student, Nompumelelo Tsabedze.



Tsabedze, who is a third year student, took the minister and the Scholarship Board to court after her applications to be considered for a government scholarship were rejected on a number of occasions. She was represented by Leo Ndvuna Dlamini.

In her application, he averred that she was being discriminated against by the minister of Labour and Social Security and the Scholarship Board. She told the court that Degree in Nursing Science and Midwifery was one of the courses sponsored by government under the Priority Areas for PTET Loan Award.



According to Tsabedze, this was listed in the Government Scholarship Priority Programme for the award of Pre- Service Tertiary Education and Training Loans Award Policy (PTET Loan Award).



“I verily believe and submit that I had the legitimate expectation that as a Swazi citizen, I would be granted a scholarship based on the PTET Loan Award and because the Government of Swaziland is paying for students doing a Degree in Nursing Science and Midwifery at SANU,” submitted Tsabedze.