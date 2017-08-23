‘MJIKENI’ KILLS GIRL (13)

MNYAMATSINI – Police and family members carry the body of Mpulelo Khumalo (13) who died while playing on a home-made swing (almost similar to the one on the right) yesterday.

MBABANE – Tragedy struck a family of Mnyamatsini when one of the children was found dead on a swing.



Mpulelo Khumalo (13), who was a pupil at Ezulwini Valley Primary School, went to play on the homemade swing in the yard on her own and her grandmother, Jane Methula, found her dead with the rope of the swing around her neck. According to her uncle, Nathi Dlamini, they had seen the child 10 minutes before they found her on her knees next to the tree with the rope around her neck.



The death happened at around 3pm yesterday at Mnyamatsini. The mother of the child is in South Africa in search for employment while he father resides in northern Hhohho.

“My niece came to my house to call my child so they could go and play on the swing only to find that he was asleep. I then heard my mother calling her to go and check on the pots (ayokhwetela). My son then woke up and I told him that he should go and play with Mpulelo by the swing. I then heard my mother screaming and my son got in the house and told me that my niece was dead,” Dlamini said.



He quickly rushed to the swing where he saw Mpulelo on her knees with the rope around her neck.

With other family members, they cut off the rope and tried to resuscitate her by even pouring water on her face but she did not respond. An ambulance was called and the young girl was declared dead.

Police were also called to the scene and took away the corpse.

