THREE PUPILS REPORTED MISSING

MBABANE – Police are trying to locate three pupils from different families who have been reported missing since last month.

The missing pupils are two girls and one boy.



One of the girls is Nomahlubi Sihlongonyane (16) of Mpolonjeni, who went missing on July 28 this year at about 8am.

She left home for Mbabane Government hospital and never returned, according to her relatives who reported her missing at the Mbabane Police Station. Information gathered is that she has not communicated with any of her family members to inform them of her whereabouts.



Sihlongonyane disappeared before schools closed for the second term.

The other teen girl is Angel Khoza (15) of Siphocosini who went missing last Thursday at about 5.30am as she left home for school and never returned. She had reported to her parents that they were learning during the school holidays.



Khoza never arrived at school, according to investigations by the police and her family.

None of her friends or extended family members know of her whereabouts as well.

The other pupil is a boy who is schooling at Matsapha National High School.

The 17 year-old boy is said to have almost committed suicide on allegations that he was not loved by a family member, prior to leaving home.



Sisekelo Cornelius Hlatjwako of Mankayane, a Form II pupil, went missing in the wee hours of Monday. According to her stepmother, who had lived with him for about five year, Sisekelo, who left a letter he addressed to her, is suspected to have packed his belongings and jumped over the fence at around 3am on Monday.