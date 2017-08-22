STUDENT TAKES MINISTER WINNIE TO COURT OVER SCHOLARSHIP

MBABANE – A student has alleged how she was called by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Winnie Magagula and declined her a scholarship over the phone.



Nompumelelo Tsabedze, who is a third year student at the Southern Africa Nazarene University (SANU), has since taken Minister Winnie and the Scholarship Board to court.

The minister allegedly told her that: “You don’t qualify for a scholarship because you did not submit the scholarship form within five years of completing your O’Level.”



This comes after Tsabedze forwarded an application asking to be considered for a government scholarship.

In relaying the sad news to the student, the minister is reported to have used her cellphone.



These are allegations contained in an affidavit whose veracity is yet to be tested in court.

The minister and the Scholarship Board are yet to respond to the allegations.

Tsabedze now wants the court to compel the minister and the Scholarship Board to comply with Priority Areas for Pre- Service Tertiary Education Agreement Order (PTET), as read with the Study Loan and Scholarship Agreement Order of 1977.



The aggrieved and desperate student is represented by Leo Ndvuna Dlamini.

Giving a background of the matter, Tsabedze alleged that on or about 2009, she did her Form V and passed her examination and she qualified to be admitted to university or tertiary level.

She pointed out that after completing her O’ Level education, she started making applications for admission to university/college from 2010 until 2015 when she was eventually admitted for a degree programme attainable at SANU.

Tsabedze submitted that on admission, she forwarded her application to the Scholarship Board to consider her scholarship on March 2015.



She alleged that the Scholarship Board under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, however, refused to accept her scholarship form to date.

According to Tsabedze, a year later (2016), she tried her luck but the same office refused to take her scholarship form.