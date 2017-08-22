MAN STABS, KILLS BROTHER OVER SCRAPS

MATSAPHA – An argument over scrap material led to a brother allegedly stabbing his sibling to death yesterday morning.



The accused person is said to have accused his brother of stealing some of his scrap material which he had gathered to sell.

He is alleged to have stabbed his sibling twice before handing himself over to the police.

The gruesome incident, which left elders of the Nkhambule homestead traumatised to the extent that they could not speak even to the police after the stabbing, took place yesterday morning near Ka-Gcina in Matsapha, a place which is about a kilometre away from Matsapha Police Station (Sigodvweni).



An impeccable source said the accused allegedly attacked his brother while he was in a pit latrine which is situated a stone’’s throw from the home.

He alleged that the accused held the victim with his left hand and forcefully dragged him out of the pit latrine before planting the knife deep into his bicep muscle, while accusing him of stealing his scrap material which he collects and buys from auction sales to sell at scrapyards.



The source said they then wrestled and when looking at the extent of the wound on the deceased’s bicep muscle, they tussled while the knife was still stuck in his upper part of the arm. He said in the process, the accused also got injured on his right hand and while he was looking at his injured hand, the brother tried to run away but was not fast enough to outpace the assailant who caught him a few steps away from the toilet.

“This time, he did not miss the spinal cord as he plunged the knife just below the back,” the source alleged.



He said the victim fell at the edge of a vegetable garden which was between the homestead and the toilet, where he eventually died.

Meanwhile, the accused is said to have thrown the knife away and vanished from the homestead before the police were called to the scene.

However, when they reported back to office about the situation, they were told that the accused was at the police station and his right hand had a cut.



He was not clear what he was doing at the police station but the police suspected that he went there to surrender himself.