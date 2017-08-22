2 ARRESTED FOR ABDUCTING GIRLS FROM CHURCH CAMP

PIGG’S PEAK – Church camps are often said to be safe havens but this was not the case for girls who are alleged to have sneaked out during camp for some time with boyfriends.



Both girls are underage and this resulted in their parents notifying the police that they were missing - and two men, who are said to have been with the minors were arrested.

The arrest was made on Sunday after complaints from the parents.



Upon noticing that the girls had sneaked out of the camp the parents thought they were attending, police were called, resulting in the arrest of the two men. Their names are known but will not be mentioned as they are yet to appear before court today.



Abduction of underage girls is rife during school holidays around Pigg’s Peak, with most of it happening around Vusweni and Mayiwane.

Despite several police campaigns, particularly around Buhleni, the situation has not changed with NGOs blaming this on the law used to charge offenders.



In a recent interview with the Director of Save the Children Swaziland Dumisani Mnisi, he blamed the lenience of the law for such incidents.

Meanwhile, another man from around Buhleni was also arrested for the alleged abduction and engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor. He was also set to appear before court yesterday but he did not. He is expected to appear today.

The veracity of the allegations is yet to be confirmed or contested during trial.



Superintendent Khulani Mamba, the Chief Police Information and Communications Officer, confirmed the incident.

Mamba also added that police were finalising investigations.



At the beginning of the 2017 schools second term at a crime prevention campaign, police had warned about the high number of abduction of girls during school holidays.

Speaking to residents at Buhleni Complex, Constable Thando Dlamini, during the campaign, did not mince words when he warned against the high number of abductions. Dlamini said the situation was so serious and urged parents to be concerned about the whereabouts of their children.