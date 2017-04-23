DAGGA FIELDS NEXT TO OLD AGE HOME

DVOKOLWAKO – Just a stone’s throw from the under construction Philani Maswati Old Age Home at Dvokolwako, one could see a vast dagga field.



However, this is not to suggest that the dagga field belongs to or is part of the Philani Maswati Old Age Home.

The old age home is situated at Mantjonga in Dvokolwako and former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Gideon Dlamini is the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area.



A member of the organisation confirmed knowledge of the said fields. However, he was quick to strongly state that the dagga and the dagga fields were not part of the under construction old age home spearheaded by Philani Maswati.

Philani Maswati Charity Organisation is the brainchild of Her Majesty the Queen Mother registered as a non-profit making organisation to aid the elderly and destitute children.



“We were here at Mantjonga only to develop the Philani Charity Old Age Home for the benefit of the community. Dagga and the dagga fields are not part of the royal project. However, we did notify the police about this matter when we made the discovery, hence I think the police and the dagga field owners are better placed to comment. Having said that, we thank the police for their prompt and positive action,” said MP Dlamini.



Lindo Zulu, a resident of the area, said he knew that there was a dagga field by the old age home and further said it was just common practice by most of the community members to engage in such an activity. “I am aware of the matter, but I am not linked to it in any way.