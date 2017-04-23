‘ASIANS UTTERANCES A SECURITY THREAT’

MANZINI – National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula says the Asians’ utterances to the effect that police don’t have the expertise to deal with crime poses a threat to the State.



He said such utterances are uncalled for and are meant to send a wrong message to the whole world. “By saying the country has incompetent cops and who don’t have the expertise is a real threat to the country’s security. Such a message could be interpreted as an invite to thugs to come and commit crime in the country knowing that the country’s police force is weak,” he said.



The national commisioner said this after a group of about 25 businessmen of Asian origin had a highly secretive meeting in Matsapha on Thursday where they raised a sum of E1 million as a reward to anyone with expertise to solve kidnapping incidents in the country.

It was reported that the businessmen said they had lost faith in the local police and further questioned their expertise to deal with kidnappings.



This all came after the kidnapping of businessman Almor Oliveira on Sunday in Matsapha and no lead had been found even after the police had put up E150 000 as a reward to anyone with information that could lead to his rescue and arrest of the kidnappers.

In an interview yesterday afternoon, the police chief said they believe that they, together with the nation, were bounded by one common goal of recovering the kidnapped businessman alive and bring the culprits in to face the wrath of the law.



“So people should be careful to what they say because it might give courage to the culprits to carry on with their crimes, especially when one will issue a statement reckoning that there were no police in the country or put their expertise in a questionable state,” Magagula said.