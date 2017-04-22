EGGS, 2 401 YRS OF LIFE BLESSING AMONG KING’S GIFTS

LOZITHA – Fried eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions and cheese is a recipe given by Makoti Hlatshwako for the King after he presented him with a tray of eggs as a birthday gift.



His Majesty King Mswati III’s cook got a special egg recipe from Makoti Hlatshwako who gave a tray of eggs as a birthday gift.

Interestingly, the King acknowledged that the recipe was indeed special even though it was not clear if his cooks would stick to it.

Hlatshwako must have arrived early to register his gift at the Lozitha Royal Palace yesterday, as he came in quite early to hand his gift to His Majesty the King.



He said he deemed the two and a half dozens of eggs fit for His Majesty because he needed to eat them to be strong as they are a source of protein.



“Your Majesty I am giving you these eggs on one condition that your cooks will take the recipe that I am about to give out here,” he said before listing the ingredients and how they should be prepared.



This was very amusing to the masses who had gathered to witness the event where hundreds of people took turns to present their gifts to the King.



People from all walks of life gathered at the Palace from as early as 8am, to deliver the gifts that they had for the King who will be celebrating his 49th birthday on Monday.



The throngs of people had their gifts checked at a security point before they registered them and waited to hand them over to the King, which commenced at about 6pm.