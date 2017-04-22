KIDNAPPERS; PLEASE COME THIS WAY - FAKUDZE

Says he only has two weapons to fight kidnappers. His calabash and a gun. Next to him are wads of cash.

BIG BEND – He has never met the business mogul, Almor Oliveira but he is seriously concerned by what has happened such that he has prepared an iron, and is armed with his talking calabash and a gun.



The iron he said he would use to iron the kidnappers.

As if pleading for the said kidnappers to attack him, renowned traditional healer, Elliot Fakudze said he was prepared for them with his only two weapons.



That is the gun, which is licensed and his calabash, which he displayed. By his side, were 200 notes were neatly stacked in Swazi and South African currencies.

Fakudze gained popularity in 2013 after claiming that he had a talking calabash which he consulted after the death of his son, Mukelo

The 76-year-old businessman, who will be missing for five days following his kidnapping on Sunday morning, is of Portuguese origin.

He was abducted from one of his business premises after he had gone to check on some construction work.



Police stated that blood stains and marks were signs that he struggled and fought with his kidnappers, when the incident occurred.

This is what gets Fakudze hot under the collar.

He was troubled by what he had read in local media following the disappearance of Oliveira, something he described as terrible.

“Why would anyone want someone’s blood if they want money? If you want money, why not try other means other than spilling a person’s blood. This troubles me.

