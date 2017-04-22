I WAS BLOCKED FROM PREACHING DURING EASTER SERVICE - WARREN

PIGG’S PEAK – If there is one thing that Pastor Moses Warren loves to do, it is to preach; whether this would be from the highest point of a tree, as long as he would be preaching, it wouldn’t matter.



You could take everything away from him but the one thing you should never deny him is the opportunity to preach before Their Majesties, especially during the Easter Services held at the Somhlolo National Stadium.



He travels to various towns in the country where he preaches using a gramophone and also recently climbed up a tree to preach near the bus rank in Pigg’s Peak, to ensure that his message reached everyone.



Betrayed



Heartbroken, disappointed and betrayed is how he feels after allegedly being blocked from sharing his Easter message.

He blames the Swaziland Lea-gue of Churches for denying him the opportunity.

The dejected pastor claims that he was allegedly deliberately excluded as one of the preachers from the programme.

The pastor who is popular for unconventional methods of preaching, says he is often asked by members of the public why he rarely preaches during the Easter Services.



Moses didn’t hold back yesterday as he said he feels that the League of African Churches Committee did not want him to preach.

He said he had decided to speak out because some of the congregants were under the impression that he was no longer interested in preaching during the convention.



The pastor said this was not the case as he also belonged to a church, which was a member of the League of African Churches.



Illustrate



To illustrate his point, Moses also quoted a Biblical verse from John 7:15 which reads; “The people were surprised when they heard him. How does he know so much when he hasn’t been trained?”



He said despite having approached them to preach this year, he was not given an opportunity.

Further, he stated that he found it strange that he was not given an opportunity to minister the word of God during a time when some of the worshippers were eager to listen to him.