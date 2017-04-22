BUILD IT CELEBRATE KING’S BIRTHDAY WITH LUCKY CUSTOMER

MBABANE – She is not a lucky person, but His Majesty King Mswati III birthday celebration has made a meaningful contribution to Zethu Nxumalo’s life.



Nxumalo who is currently constructing her home won herself 40 bags of cement courtesy of Buil It.

“I am very excited with the prize I have won as it will make a huge difference towards the construction of my home,” Nxumalo said with a smile.

She said that she was not expecting anything as she was not a lucky person when it came to competitions, something that has made her give up entering or joining them.



Nxumalo who is a customer said after she was encouraged by the Build It staff, she took her chances and God answered her prayers.

Assistant Manager Mduduzi Dlamini said as part of wishing His Majesty King Mswati III a happy 49th birthday they joined the Swazi Nation by giving away a pallet of cement to one lucky customer.



Dlamini said the competition was running from April 1 to 21 and the draw was conducted yesterday.

The nation will join the King in celebrating his 49th birthday on Monday at Siteki.



