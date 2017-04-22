PAY US FOR WHAT WE LOST TO AIRPORT – RESIDENTS

SIKHUPHE – A community trust, university and compensation for what they claim to have lost when the KM III International Airport was constructed are among the things that would make the Malindza people happy before the Airport City project starts.



A community trust is a binding precedent which ensures that a development project also develops the residents of the area.

It is implemented through an establishment of an entity which will generate and secure funds in trust of the community people.

Yesterday, personnel from the Swaziland Civic Aviation Authority (SWACAA) and consultants convened a meeting with the people of Malindza Inkhundla.



According to SWACAA Consultant, Bongani Mamba, the aim of the meeting was to introduce Airport City project to the people. The project is aimed at setting up supporting structures near the KM III International Airport to introduce an industrial sphere that would have economic value.



Mamba said they were currently carrying out the infrastructure design, which was a plan for the residential areas, industry sites and recreational map out.



They are currently at the development, which required consultation with residents and those people to be affected by the initiative.

After showing the people which area would be developed and explaining the processes of the development plan, the community was given a chance to speak.



Lawyer, Bongani ‘Bhanyaza’ Mdluli said they were aware that what he wanted to submit would probably be dismissed as an issue that did not form part of the agenda.