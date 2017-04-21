KIDNAPPINGS REWARD: 25 BUSINESSMEN PUMP IN E1M

MBABANE – A bounty of E1million has been put up for anyone with information or expertise that will lead to the solving of kidnapping cases in the country.



This carrot was dangled by about 25 businessmen of Asian origin in a highly secretive meeting in Matsapha yesterday.

The new figure comes a day after the Royal Swaziland Police announced a reward of E150 000 that would be given to anyone who may have information regarding the kidnapping of Matsapha businessman Almor Oliveira.

One of the Asian businessmen, who only identified himself as Nadim, said they were greatly concerned with the kidnappings in the country, especially because they remained unsolved.

He said they had lost confidence in the police service, and after the kidnapping of Oliveira, they decided they had to act fast.



“We have lost faith in the local police. They say they have expertise to deal with this issue, where is the expertise?” he asked.

He alleged they already had information that a local businessman, who is a well-known thug, was behind the kidnappings, but the police were seemingly doing nothing about it.

Nadim said they believed that a syndicate was behind these kidnappings and it was time that that the cases were dealt with.



He said they also heard that those kidnapped were taken to Mozambique, but they believed this was not true. He said it would be impossible to take a person through the borders.

“I have been to Mozambique and there are roadblocks everywhere. How could the criminals manage to take a kidnapped person to that country?” he further asked.

Nadim alleged that the police were too lazy to deal with these crimes.



He alleged that after one Asian businessman was found in Manzini after he had been kidnapped, the police only took him to hospital and nothing was done thereafter. He said he was speaking on behalf of other businessmen, especially car dealers and retailers, who originate from Asia.



He said they had met in Matsapha yesterday morning and pledged to put up the E1 million, which could be E40 000 per person.

He said as businessmen, they could raise that amount of cash as it was equivalent to one Honda Fit (the E40 000 each).