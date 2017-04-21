ETETENI FILLING STATION MANAGER ARRESTED FOR OVER E522 000 THEFT

MANZINI – A financial accountant of Eteteni Filling Station has been arrested for allegedly stealing E522 275 from the company.



The filling station was previously owned by Tibiyo Managing Director (MD) Themba Dlamini, who is also a former prime minister (PM). However, it now belongs to a businessman of Asian origin.

Sijabulisile Ndzingane (39) of Ntondozi was arrested by the Fraud Unit led by Sergent Leonard Mavimbela on Tuesday afternoon. This was after the company went through some auditing and it was discovered that the said amount was missing.

Information gathered is that when cashiers at the filling station gave the accountant money for banking, she would allegedly take part of it on a daily basis and deposit the rest in the company’s bank account, an exercise referred to as ‘short-banking’.



It is alleged that Ndzingane would take amounts ranging from E2 000 to E5 000 daily between January and December, 2016. This practice was allegedly done by the suspect until the money accumulated to the E522 275. Upon making the discovery, the company alerted police officers, who after conducting investigations, arrested the suspect.

During her appearance at the Matsapha Circuit Court before Magistrate Mthokozisi Dlamini, Ndzingane informed the court that she would hire the services of an attorney during trial.



Public Prosecutor Fakazi Mngomezulu informed the court that the suspect would have to make a bail application through the High Court. She was remanded in custody until April 27, 2017, pending the setting of her trial date.

The charge sheet states that Ndzingane, during the said months last year, employed as an accountant, entrusted with the custody and care of the money belonging to her employer, allegedly stole E522 275, property of Mohammed Asraful Chowdhory.