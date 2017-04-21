WHAT IS THIS LABADZALA? - JUDGE MBUTFO MAMBA

MBABANE – “What is this Labadzala?” This question was posed by Judge Mbutfo Mamba yesterday during the fraud case involving former Mhlatane High School head teacher Simeon Makhubu.



The former head teacher’s attorney Noncedo Ndlangamandla was cross examining the Vice Chairperson of the school committee, Beatrice Motsa, who is former Magistrate Leo Ndvuna Dlamini’s wife.

Ndlangamandla mentioned the name Labadzala a number of times, prompting the judge to ask what the labadzala she was referring to was.



She had asked Motsa if the school committee knew anything about the money that was allegedly given to Labadzala and she responded to the negative.

The attorney reminded Motsa that Principal Auditor Timothy Matsebula on Wednesday told the court that the school committee had allegedly informed the audit team that they were aware of money given to Labadzala by Makhubu.

Judge Mamba posed the question, “What is this Labadzala?”



deceased



Ndlangamandla clarified that she was referring to the Inkhosikati who is alleged to have been given a sum of E1.6 million by Makhubu through one Sijabulile Temkhitsi Dlamini, who is now deceased. The judge said he was asking this question to ensure that the court was on the same page since ‘we also have grannies at home.’

Motsa told the court that Matsebula was not telling the truth that members of the school committee knew about the withdrawals from the school funds. She stated that the audit team would not have shown them pictures of the cheques they had photographed.



Even when Ndlangamandla said she had been instructed that the committee members were aware of the withdrawals, Motsa insisted that they did not know anything regarding the withdrawals.

She said since they did not know about the money given to the alleged Inkhosikati, they approached former Magistrate Dlamini because he had presided over a matter of two women who were in court after one conned the other. One of them was the late Temkhitsi.



Motsa said the auditors warned the school committee in June 2011 to sort out the issue of cheques. She said when the auditors returned a year later, nothing had been done because they allegedly knew nothing about the said cheques. Makhubu was arrested in December 2013.