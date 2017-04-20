WHERE IS OLIVEIRA? ... E150 000 REWARD

MBABANE – A E150 000 cash reward will go to anyone with information that will lead to the rescue and safe return of kidnapped businessman Almor Oliveira.



The National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula, made the announcement at a press conference at the Royal Swaziland Police Headquarters in Mbabane yesterday. Magagula, however, clarified that the incentive would depend on the information given by those who wished to assist the police.



“Any information received will be treated with strict regard to confidentiality and the anonymity of the provider, respected and safeguarded. Also our effort and gesture and of course with the approval and support of the family, we wish to announce a cash reward of E150 000 as an incentive for anyone with information that could ensure that the investigations are fast-tracked,” Magagula announced.



He further explained that the terms of the offer were for information that could lead to the location and rescue of Oliveira and the arrest of the suspects behind his kidnapping.



“You could claim part of or all of the money depending on how effective the information you have given to the police is. Each and every lead will be taken seriously and at the end of the day, those who have assisted will get their information’s worth,” he added.



As investigations are on going, the national commissioner appealed to the public to stay focused and calm and refrain from making statements that can sway attention from the investigations at hand.