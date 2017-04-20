COPS BUST DAGGA ‘FARMHOUSE’

The fully grown dagga taken by police.

MBABANE – No one would have thought an upmarket suburban house near Mountain Inn was actually a ‘farmhouse’ for dagga.



Several plants of the illegal herb were found in almost every corner of the huge house, with some fancy machinery that is used to ensure that the ‘çrop’ grows well.



It was on Tuesday when police busted the dagga ‘farmhouse’ in the suburban area not far from the Central Business District (CBD).

The Police Drug unit found dagga plants and seedlings inside and outside the house, just like in a nursery or farm of some sort.

Haorilas Origenis Nissioties (71) was surprised by the police visit at around 10am as he was sitting outside his house near the garage.

The house is mounted with security cameras in various corners.



Inside the suspect’s bedroom, he is able to watch everything that happens within his compound.

On the day the police arrived, the gate was wide open and they were able to enter the premises with ease.

During a visit to the house, two bedrooms have hanging lines, similar to laundry lines, where the dagga is hanged to dry before it is pruned and put into cooler boxes.



It is in these bedrooms that the women who were allegedly hired to prune the dagga seat the whole day and leave in the evening.

There is also a man who is hired to look after the plants outside and he is the same person who takes orders to hang the dagga inside the house and told which brand is to be hung.



In one of the garages, there were medium grown dagga trees which were kept at a certain temperature.











