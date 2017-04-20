JESUS IMPERSONATOR SUFFERS SIMILAR CHALLENGES TO CHRIST’S

MANZINI – Playing the role of ‘Jesus’ in the Roman Catholic Church’s celebration of Good Friday left Petros Da Silva in challenges similar to those which were faced by Christ.



Da Silva (48), the Roman Catholic Church member who usually plays the role of ‘Jesus’ when the church commemorates the last supper and how He was crucified, made this revelation during an interview yesterday.



He said he was aware that it was normal for Christians to come across challenges and temptations in their lives as part of God’s plans, but those he faced after taking the role of playing ‘Jesus’ were extreme for an ordinary human being like him.



He said after taking the role about five years ago, he would encounter challenges which would be out of his control and power. Without dwelling much on the challenges he faced, he said such used to happen at his workplace and sometimes with landlords to mention a few.



Da Silva, who started playing the role of ‘Jesus’ in the play in 2013, said he did it by choice because of the experience he had since he was involved in the youth activities of the church. He said even though people were seemed to be really beating him up, spitting on him and mocking him, he continued to play the role in 2014.



“However, because of the extreme challenges which I faced and believe they came about with the ‘Jesus’ role, I skipped playing it in 2015 and 2016 until now when the church decided to do it differently.”



He said this year’s play included less talking, minimal harassment but more action to show the meaning of the whole play.