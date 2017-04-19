FIRE PERSONNEL CALLED AS WASPS INVADE COURT

MBABANE – Courts are usually visited by litigants and lawyers but yesterday strange ‘visitors’ in the form of wasps invaded the Industrial Court.



A wasp is a social winged insect that has a narrow waist and a sting. It can be divided into three categories namely; parasitic wasps, solitary hunting wasps and social wasps.



So serious was the situation such that operations almost came to a standstill.

Personnel from the Swaziland Fire and Emergency Service had to be roped in, in an attempt to get rid of the wasps which stung those in close proximity.



The wasps had their nests in the corners of the High Court Building where the Industrial Court is also housed.

According to some of the court officials, the wasps would sometimes gain entry into their offices through widows to ‘attack’ them.

“We are relieved that the wasps have been removed as we were even scared to come to work.

These insects were really terrorising us,” said one of the staff members who, however, preferred anonymity. Members of the public who had come to court watched as the contingent of fire personnel sprayed the wasps with water. It took them about 10 minutes to remove them and it was later discovered that they were littered all over the court building.



According to information sourced from the internet, wasps are never aggressive unless their nests are threatened. This makes them look harmless. However, if they sting you, it is very painful and can be fatal since their sting produces a deadly anaphylactic reaction in some people who have allergies.