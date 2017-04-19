I SHOOT TO KILL – TOMMY KIRK

MANZINI – The aftermath of the kidnapping of Matsapha businessman Almor Oliveira has caused fury and fear among his counterparts.



However, for well-known business mogul Tommy Kirk, who is also a friend to the kidnapped Oliveira, he did not fear anyone who would come after him.

“Mawungakangibulali itawuhlala enyameni - (loosely translated, ‘If you fail to kill me, I shoot to kill, and that is my attitude). However, everything happens according to the Almighty God. If my time has come to leave this world, so be it,” Kirk said in an interview last night.



His comments come after Oliveira was kidnapped on Sunday at around 11am, while at one of his business sites in Matsapha.

“My friend’s story is so sad. I was the last person to talk to him on Sunday after the 9 to 11am church service we attended before he headed to his business premises. We even spoke after the service and I walked him out of the gate as he had parked his vehicle outside,” Kirk said.



The businessman added that Oliveira had bought all the children at the Cathedral Church easter eggs on the day and they were all excited and kept on coming to thank him for his kind gesture.

“The incident is painful and really traumatising. It is very disturbing. Oliveira has made Matsapha what it is today. So many businesspeople are renting his warehouses and properties for different businesses and employing a lot of Swazis who were previously without work. The people who are behind his kidnapping have destroyed every businessman’s soul, especially because Oliveira was a kind-hearted person and has helped a lot of people. We just hope the police are doing their best in investigating this case and taking it seriously,” Kirk said.

Other businesspeople, on the other hand, are living under the enormous shadow of fear and threat after Oliveira’s kidnapping on Sunday. Other entrepreneurs who were interviewed following the kidnapping said they feared for their lives. They were even sceptical in commenting about the whole incident. “Yeyi, this one is a hot potato, bangaze bangilandze kami endlini angeke sisi angifuni nje kusho lutfo - (loosely translated, ‘this incident is a sensitive one and I cannot comment as I have fears that the same kidnappers would come and get me from my home)” a well know businessman said yesterday.



Another Matsapha business guru said it was obvious that they were now living in great fear and the incident haunted them a lot as businesspeople. “I do not want my name in the paper because it is now clear that these people, who are known to us, are targeting people with a lot of money. I have my own security both at my home and business premises and everyone is always armed, including myself. In spite of this, I would not like my name to appear in the newspapers,” the businessman said.



