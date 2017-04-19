HERDS MAN GAGS, TIES BOY TO TREE, SODOMISES HIM

HLATHIKULU – In a rather disturbing incident, a herds man allegedly tied a nine-year-old boy’s hands, gagged him before proceeding to sodomise him in a forest.



The crime was committed at KaMbhebha area, in the outskirts of Hlathikhulu in the Shiselweni region.

The beastly act by the man, who was identified as a familiar figure who looked after donkeys for a certain family in the area, was witnessed by a 14-year-old teenager.

The teenager apparently saw the 34-year-old Velile Mbuli carrying the boy into the forest last Thursday.



Witness



Then the witness reportedly followed the pair into the forest, where he found the young lad tied onto a tree stump while Mbuli sexually assaulted him.

Terrified by what he saw, the teenager ran back home where he alerted his parents, together with those of the survivor about the incident, who went out searching for the young boy.

Residents who were notified about the act also joined in and rushed to the spot. Seeing the people, Mbuli fled the scene, leaving the helpless young boy in tears.

The survivor then narrated the ordeal to his parents and identified a well-known man in the area as the perpetrator.



He told them that he was coerced into the forest by the man who used a flip knife to scare him.

He said before taking him to the forest, the culprit tied his hands and used his jersey to gag his mouth.

Upon reaching the forest, he said the man removed his pair of trousers and proceeded to sexually assault him.

The parents then took the boy to a nearby health facility, where he was examined by a medical practitioner.

The doctor confirmed the crime took place.



A manhunt was sent out for Mbuli.

Velile was eventually arrested on Monday at his homestead which is situated at KaLaSihlahla area, about 20km from where the crime was committed.