OLIVERA KIDNAPPED

MATSAPHA – The family of well-known Matsapha business mogul Almor Olivera has been left distraught after he was kidnapped by unknown men on Sunday morning.



The businessman (76) of Portuguese origin was abducted from one of his business premises after he had gone to check on some construction work, which he had been excited about for the past couple of weeks.

Olivera leases most of the properties and warehouses at the Matsapha Industrial Sites to businesspeople.

He also owns Matsapha Scrap- yard among a lot of other businesses around the country.



The Manzini Regional Crime Branch Officer (RCBO) Superintendent Clement Sihlongonyane, who was found at the crime scene yesterday afternoon together with Matsapha Police Station Commander Ben Msibi and Desk Officer Derrick Makhanya, said they had received a report from the family that the businessman was missing.

Sihlongonyane added that the family further informed the police of the businessman’s vehicle, a sleek Mercedes Benz S500, which was found abandoned within the premises with blood stains and marks, mostly on the cream leather seats suggesting that there was a struggle when the kidnapping took place.



“The blood stains and marks are a sign that he was struggling and fighting with his kidnappers when the incident occurred. However, they ended up taking him out of the car and driving off with him,” Superintendent Sihlongonyane said.

The traumatised and teary businessman’s wife, Audilia Olivera, was being comforted by the business community, family and relatives when the interview was conducted at the crime scene.

Further information gathered from Sihlongonyane was that Audilia and other family members had been waiting for the businessman to pitch for a family gathering at Lugogo Sun.

However, when he failed to pitch, the family suspected that something was amiss.



“It was unusual for him not to join the family. We usually have such gatherings every Sunday and he had never missed any. When we realised that he had taken too long, we tried getting in touch with him through his cellphone, however, it had been switched off. That was when we suspected that something could have gone wrong. We drove down home and he was not there. A while later, when we got to one of his warehouses where construction had been ongoing for weeks, we found his car within the premises,” his General Manager and Personal Assistant, Nonhlanhla Shongwe, said.



The vehicle’s rear view mirror had also been damaged, which raised suspicions that he could have been holding on to it when he was dragged out of the car by the kidnappers.

The vehicle’s keys were also missing from the ignition.