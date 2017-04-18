SA MAN NABBED WITH GUN, 33 BULLETS AT LUDZIDZINI

MBABANE – A South African man was found with a 9mm pistol and 33 live rounds of ammunition while at Ludzidzini Royal residence on Sunday.



Bheki Maphumulo (29) from Durban at Newlands is said to have failed to answer the police when he was questioned about the firearm.

When he was searched, the police could not find the licence or permit for the weapon he was carrying.

In his possession, he also had his South African identity document and his passport, which was proof of his identity and his country of origin.

Maphumulo spent the night in a holding cell as he was waiting to be sent to the Mbabane Magistrates Court.



He is facing two counts.

The first count he is charged with is that of contravening Section 11 (1) as read with Section 11 (8) (a) of the Arms and Ammunitions Act 24/1964 as amended by Act 5/1990.

The above section reads that upon or about April 16, at Ludzidzini Royal Residence at Lobamba area in the district of Hhohho, the said accused person not being the holder of a valid licence or permit did wrongfully, unlawfully and intentionally have in his possession one 9mm pistol and thus did contravene the said Act.



Count two is that the accused contravened Section 11 (2) as read with Section 11 (8) (c) of the Arms and Ammunitions Act 24/1964 as amended by Act 5/1990 in that he was found in possession of 33 live rounds of ammunition.

Maphumulo appeared before Principal Magistrate Fikile Nhlabatsi where he stated that he would represent himself during trial.

Prosecutor Buddy Masango applied that the matter be postponed to April 27, while they wait for the ballistic report from the police.



Masango enquired from the investigating officer when the report would come back and the officer stated that it would be back by Thursday so the accused would be brought to court on that day.

The prosecutor then made an application that Maphumulo be denied bail on the grounds that he was a flight risk since he was not a Swazi citizen. “I plead with the court to give me bail because there is some work that I was doing at home and it is at a stand still now that I am in custody,” Maphumulo said.

The principal magistrate then explained to the accused that it was not possible for the court to grant him bail since they feared he would leave the country before the matter was heard in court and return to South Africa where it would be hard to get him to face his charges.