JERICHO WOMEN FIGHT OVER LOVER AT EASTER SERVICE

LOBAMBA – The Easter services at Lobamba were almost ruined after two love rivals fought over a man in full view of congregants.



The incident happened outside the Lobamba National High School where the Melika Jericho church camped during the course of the Easter services.

This was shortly before the members of the church went to greet Their Majesties at Ludzidzini Royal Residence, before marching to Somhlolo National Stadium.

While waiting for the arrival of the bishop within the school premises, the members of the church who were loitering outside were heard whistling and saying mushaye (beat her).



They ran towards the fighting women and encouraged them to continue fighting as opposed to the principles of the Bible, which says, ‘blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God’.

However, some elders of the church who felt embarrassed by the act of the duo assaulted both women while attempting to separate them.

One of the women who is said to have a child with the man, who was identified as Hloniphile, suffered severe injuries as she was assaulted with sticks and belts all over the body by the members of the church.

This was because she didn’t stop attacking her love rival who was identified as Gugu Tsela.

As the mob continued to assault Hloniphile, a man who was said to be the bone of contention left the crowd with his new lover.

When Tsela, who had torn her love rival’s skirt was asked what they were fighting for, she said, “I was attacked by Hloniphile over my boyfriend. I don’t know what she is fighting for because she separated with her child’s father. She even left him to live with another man whom she has a child with at Fonteyn.”

The man who was reluctant to speak, said the child’s mother started provoking them at around 7pm the previous night. He said he did not know what she wanted from them.

In an interview, Hloniphile, who had visible injuries around her neck, said she would follow the couple to the stadium until the matter was sorted. She said she didn’t care much about their relationship but wants the child’s father to support his child instead of boasting about his new lover.



It could not be established where the child was when the duo engaged in the fight. The child was later seen carried by her mother when following the duo to the stadium.