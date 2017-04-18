2 DIE ON ROADS DURING EASTER

SITEKI – Two people died on the country’s roads over the Easter holidays.



Both were pedestrians who died in separate incidents.

The first accident happened on Friday along the Manzini/Matsapha public road when a Toyota Prado knocked down a 39-year-old man of KaKhoza.

The pedestrian was rushed to RFM Hospital where he was certified dead. The other was killed when he was hit by a vehicle moments after alighting from another car.

The tragic accident occurred at Lubovu area (near Siphofaneni), along the Madlenya/St Philips road on Saturday evening.



Police said the deceased was 36 years old but his name could not be ascertained at the time of compiling this report.

It is alleged that the deceased was in a questionable state of sobriety but police are still investigating the circumstances around the accident.

Last year, there were no fatal road accidents during the Easter period.



Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba in a press release, confirmed both incidents.

Meanwhile, three people were injured when two vehicles collided near Siteki town on Sunday evening along the Lonhlupheko/Lukhula public road but there were no casualties.