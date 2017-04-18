PROPHET NKOSINGIPHILE PERFORMS MORE WONDERS

PIGG’S PEAK – A packet of Pro-Vita biscuits can easily be lifted even by a child but during self-proclaimed Prophet Nkosingiphile Dlamini’s service, a trained weightlifter failed to lift it.



The packet of biscuits which weighed less than 500 gramnes somehow became so heavy that the ‘muscle man’ fell while carrying it.

This was one of the ‘miracles’ the prophet who is the head of Bread of Life International Ministries performed this past weekend.

The renowned prophet was preaching during an Easter Service held at Red Cross Baphalali Community Hall. Throngs of worshippers attended the service from as far as South Africa, where Bread of Life International Ministries has branches.



In the past, the prophet performed ‘miracles’ that became a centre of controversy in that he claimed to have made some of his congregants eat grass. He also once preached that he would be able to fly, causing a frenzy of debate among church members.

However, this past weekend, the prophet still insisted that his ‘miracles’ were God ordained through ‘the blood’ of Jesus Christ.

He now operates churches in some parts of the country as well as neighbouring South Africa.



In one of his latest ‘miracles’, a man who is also said to be one of his bodyguards and trusted usher was asked to lift a packet of the Provita biscuits.

This was after another member of the church failed to lift the visibly light box of biscuits. The biscuits were meant to be used in place of bread during what is known as ‘holy communion’.

When the first person tried to lift the biscuits, he seemed to fail to do so and instead fell down. It was after this that the prophet then called upon the ‘muscle man’ to lift the packet which he easily did.

Dlamini then said, ‘Watch this’, while addressing the church.



Immediately he said so, the packet of biscuits suddenly seemed to have become heavy for the ‘muscle man’ who then fell to the floor.