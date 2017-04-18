KING PROPHESIES HAPPY FAMILIES

LOBAMBA – Swaziland will overcome low job creation, alleviate poverty and have generally happier families in 2017.



The King prophesied that strife was over in the country before christening 2017, ‘a season of prosperity’. This was during his 40-minute electrifying sermon at the Somhlolo National Stadium.

The King had the crowd in the palm of his hand as he encouraged discipline, dedication and loyalty.

He made this prophesy by referring to the Bible where he noted that the digit seven represented success.



“The year 2017 is a year of blessings. Every unemployed person, starving families, those engulfed in problems – shall be freed from all troubles.”

He also referred to the Bible during the times of Noah, where there were floods for over 150 days. The Monarch said during these times, God revealed how the digit seven was essential through the promise he made with the rainbow.

The sevenfold colours of the rainbow are: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.



“During the days of Noah, on the 17th day of the seventh month, the water levels descended. Following this, Noah sent a dove to check on the water levels and the dove brought back a tree branch. From then, he sent it every seven days,” the King preached.

He noted that according to the scripture, on the last incident, Noah sent the dove and it never returned and it dawned on him that the water levels had subsided. This, the King noted, meant that the number seven represented success.

Furthermore, the King quoted the story of Abednigo, Meshack and Shadrack during the times of King Nebuchadnezzar.



He asserted that King Nebuchadnezzar in the Bible was quoted to have passed laws that banned Christianity. The Monarch said these laws did not deter the trio from their faith. With this, the King, noted that it was essential for one to take a decision and follow it through as these men did.

The Monarch said the resolve of the trio to worship God was strong such that when they were thrown into an inferno, they rejoiced and praised the Lord.

“They did not burn but instead a fourth man was seen in their midst. Instead, those who were affected by the fire were those sent to start it.”