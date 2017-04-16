BOGUS MINISTERS CON HEAD OF STATE

MBABANE – In what might be described as a State Capture in the making, the Times SUNDAY can reveal that there is a group of Swazi prominent figures who are alleged to have posed as Cabinet ministers and princes to a prince of a newly-formed state and conned him an undisclosed amount of money.



The prince who was allegedly conned by the bogus cabinet ministers and princes, who comprise prominent figures at the high echelons in some of the three arms of government, is the Head of State of the Principality Monte De Agrella and his name is His Serene Highness Immanuel Sovereign Prince.

The Principality Monte De Agrella an independent, Sovereign State was established within the framework and founded on general principles of international law.

After taking the Oath of Office on March 21, 2014, Immanuel was crowned and enthroned as the first Sovereign Prince and Head of State of the Principality.



According to the Times SUNDAY investigations, the said individuals extorted money from the head of state because he needed government’s vote or support so that his country could be recognised or be accepted as an official member of the United Nations (UN).

The prince is said to have first met one of the Swazi senior princes in South Africa who in turn ordered him to go via the High Commissioner’s office.

At the time, Phesheya Dlamini was the High Commissioner.

The Times SUNDAY managed to get the side of the Swazi senior prince.



It was also established that when His Serene Highness Immanuel Sovereign Prince met the senior Swazi prince, the former was with the Principality’s Ambassador to South Africa who is known as Andre.

This publication has established that this happened in 2016 in two separate meetings.

Our investigations also unearthed that the prince first met with the Cabinet imposters before getting blessings from a group of princes during the second meeting.

The case wherein prominent figures who include chief executive officers (CEOs), princes and businessmen are implicated is now with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by Minister Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze.

The list of the implicated individuals who allegedly extorted the prince are known to this publication but we cannot reveal them for now because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still conducting its investigations and it has not yet been reported to either the police nor the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



