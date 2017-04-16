SWAZI PRINCE DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM ALLEGED SWINDLE

MBABANE – The senior Swazi prince who once met with His Serene Highness Immanuel Sovereign Prince and directed him to the office of the High Commissioner in South Africa has distanced himself from the alleged swindling.



The prince said it was true that he knew him after meeting him a year ago but was quick to strongly emphasise that knowing him does not mean that he was part of the said allegations.

“I do not understand where this comes from but I want to set the record straight. I met this guy about a year ago and about two months ago, he returned and told me that he wanted to be introduced to Swaziland, but I made it clear to him that the only way to do that was to go via the office of the High Commissioner who at the time was Phesheya Dlamini,” he said.

He then pointed out that recently, he heard that the said head of state was in India in a bid to see the King.



The prince went on to say that he was not sure how he got to know that the King was India. “I know the procedures followed when dealing with matters like this, and therefore there was no way I could have carried this guy on my head and took him to the King, it’s not possible.”

Phesheya Dlamini was also reached for comment. He confirmed that he knew the said prince and disclosed that it was his first time to hear of the state’s name.

He, however, asked to respond on questions that related to his time as a high commissioner not about the alleged fake cabinet.



“As a high commissioner, my duty was to screen everyone who wanted to engage the country and I did the same with this person you are talking about. I wrote a letter to the Ministry of foreign affairs informing them about the said prince. Before writing the letter I asked the commission’s security officers to investigate about the prince because I do not have the power to investigate.”

Dlamini also mentioned that when he left office for his new position, he had not received feedback from the ministry. “I cannot comment about issues touching cabinet because I’m not in cabinet,” he said.

On the other hand, Moses Vilakati, the Minister of Agriculture, confirmed that he was part of the delegation that learnt of the allegations which the prince levelled against the alleged imposters who swindled him.



“I wouldn’t want to dwell much on this since it’s in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but I know the matter you are talking about. Since I am very old, I have seen such happening that’s why I was not so shocked,”Vilakati said.