GOVT GIVES CASH TO PARENTS ATTENDING SCHOOL MEETINGS

MBABANE - Cash-strapped government is giving out cash incentives to parents who attend school meetings hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training it has been revealed.



The ministry, through its Career Guidance and Counselling department, is said to have given parents from St Michael’s High School as well as those from Salesian high school who attended meeting held in the two schools on different occasions, money.

According to a parent, the ministry officials informed them that for being good parents who attend meetings in schools, they would be given chocolate. She said at first parents thought they would receive chocolate such as candy bars but to their surprise, they were given money to cover transportation costs.

“She said we should go to another officer who was by a table where we signed a certain document and were given E20 for transport.”



It was revealed that the ministry will be visiting all high schools in the country to inform parents as stakeholders on the developments taking place within the curriculum and it is expected that all parents will be given money in return as an incentive.

These over 250 other schools will host similar meetings and all the parents who attend the meetings will be provided with the same cash incentive referred to as ‘chocolate’.

At the beginning of the year, government was struggling to meet some of its obligations. Some of the obligations included the payment of companies that supply government with a host of goods and services.

It was previously reported that the situation was so serious that each time the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA) remitted tax collections to government weekly, the money was immediately utilised.

A parent who the previous week had attended another meeting at Salesian High School revealed that even then, the ministry made them register their Personal Identity Numbers and they received in return.



She revealed that she actually used the money for her transport as it just about covered her travelling needs. She admitted that as parents they were pleasantly surprised as they had never received any money from the ministry ever.

“I have always attended meetings called by my daughter’s school and have never received a cash incentive. Information revealed that parents had been called to the meeting held at the school by the ministry of education through the career guidance department.