EKUDVWALENI PUPILS FORCED TO GO BALD

PIGG’S PEAK – Ekudvwaleni High School is allegedly forcing pupils including females to go bald.



This action has not been positively received by both the pupils and parents as they feel it has been carried out without the necessary sensitivities.

Ekudvwaleni High, situated in the northern Hhohho region, is locked in a hairless row with pupils and parents, amid claims that pupils at the school were pulled out of the morning assembly to shave their heads completely.

According to sources close to the matter, about six pupils including girls were pulled out of assembly and sent home to come within two hours having shaved their heads.



This publication has established that this has been going on for the last two years. Parents have accused school management for acting overzealously by insisting pupils (both girls and boys) to shave their heads even during winter season. The parents said this has been perpetrated by a deputy head teacher who has since been transferred to another school in Hhohho. Her name is known to this publication but we cannot name her because efforts to get her comment were futile.



Information reaching the Times SUNDAY is to the effect that the deputy head teacher was last seen at the school in March this year.

According to the school’s Head teacher, Nelson Gule, the school’s rule does not allow a pupil to have punk, unfeminine or sloppy hairstyles but recommends natural hair (brush cut) for both girls and boys and a clean shaven face. “It’s clear in our mission that a pupil should have a natural short hair,” he said.

Gule denied the allegations that some pupils were sent home to shave heads.



“It’s all lies! The parents and pupils only want cheap publicity.

“The school follows a policy on how pupils maintain their hair.

“She said the deputy was on sick leave since last year around November. Then when could she have imposed such rule.”

Gule added that the deputy was only at work for a week and was then transferred to another school. Parents should report their grievances to the school authorities.

But the students and parents, including Sibongile Ndlovu, a parent to a Form Five female pupil, argued that shaving of hair especially for females was done against their will.

Ndlovu said: “My child had a brush cut which was the school’s policy but was forced to shave it off after the deputy had instructed them to do so.



