‘PUPILS SEDUCE US WITH THOSE MINI-SKIRTS’

MANZINI – “They wear mini-skirts and they are also the ones that seduce us.”



These were the words of some of the conductors found at Manzini and Mbabane Bus Ranks who were not shy to have their pictures taken and to speak to the Times SUNDAY on the issue.

Mncedisi Magagula, a driver said the pupils are the one who should be blamed as they seduce them (drivers and conductors) to have sex with them. Magagula said the pupils are driven by love for money. “They know exactly that falling in love with a public transport worker comes with benefits including free rides to and from school as well as cash and other things they might ask for.



Another, Sicelo ‘Magazi’ Maziya (43), said parents have to blame themselves over the issue. He said the children were behaving in this way because they were not disciplined.

“Disciplinary measures should be taken by parents instead of blaming bus conductors. What I have noted is that many parents are failing to raise their children properly if that same parent was raised without being disciplined. For instance, I still wonder why some other parents allow their children to leave home dressed in a way that will definitely attract men to them,” Magazi said.



Menzi Stewart (34), a marshal said he’s been working with bus drivers and conductors for years and has never seen or heard of anyone dating pupils. “We don’t date minors because we treat them as our children. Parents should get their facts right in this matter. If parents have a concern on drivers or bus conductors they should direct that to the relevant structures”

Sabelo Siwela (27), said he was not aware that bus conductors or drivers lured pupils to bed by splashing out cash. “I think parents need to monitor their children instead of blaming us. I have no intention of dating pupils although there are other colleagues who date them but they don’t lure them to bed.”



Melusi Ndwandwe (30), said pupils were the ones who should be blamed as they flirted with bus conductors in exchange for free rides. “In many instances, the pupils board kombis without having bus fare and they become cheeky. There’s no option other than offering the ride and that’s how some relationships begin.”

Ndwandwe said parents and teachers should discipline pupils in order for them to behave. Pupils from schools around Mbabane were well disciplined except for those in Manzini.