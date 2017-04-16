HOW CONDUCTORS SPLASH MONEY TO LURE PUPILS

MANZINI – To lure female pupils to bed, public transport drivers and conductors splash money, St Michael’s High School parents have alleged.



This transpired during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week Saturday. The AGM was to introduce a Career Guidance Syllabus to parents, which is now part of the country’s curriculum.

The parents further accused the drivers and conductors for wooing female pupils by offering incentives that include but not limited cellphones, designer clothes, free rides and money in exchange for sex.

The parents said in most cases, the pupils were given free rides to and from school in exchange for sexual escapades, adding that this conduct was a scourge and needed to be rooted out. However, it could not be established how many of the pupils from the school fell prey to the drivers and conductors.



Nokuthula Dlamini, Career Guidance and Counselling Inspector from the Ministry of Education, narrated an incident while travelling in a kombi to Mjingo High School some time back, where she heard the cab driver reciting antics that he applies when seducing the pupils and subsequently having sex with them inside the vehicle.

Another parent, who identified herself as make Ntshangase, said they welcome the opportunities of life skills syllabus in schools as this would enable the pupils to adopt positive behavioral change in order for them to be in a position to deal with everyday life challenges.



She said the life skills should also be introduced at primary level so that children could grasp the skills at a tender age. Ntshangase said as parents, they were gravely concerned about the public transport drivers and conductors’ nefarious deed of having willy-nilly sex with the pupils in exchange for cash and other incentives.

Her words were echoed by another parent, who introduced herself as make Simelane who said most of the pupils fell into the drivers and conductors’ trap more so because some parents could not afford to offer their children enough cash everyday something which then opened the flood gates for the drivers and conductors to entice the children.



Make Nkambule also lamented on the rise of abuse of female pupils attending schools in the city by the conductors and drivers.

To try and deter them from being continuously lured by the public transport workers, Nkambule said it was high time children were taught about life skills. She said it should also cover sexual orientation.

On another note, the parents also said they had noted that some pupils attending schools around Manzini had been turned into drug lords by drug dealers.