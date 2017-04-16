ACTS II ZIM ADMINISTRATOR LEFT IN THE COLD AS RFM TAKES OVER CLINIC

MBABANE – The adoption of ACTS II Clinic by the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital has left its operating manager who is a foreign national without a job.



ACTS II Clinic is the AIDS Care Training and Support Clinic. It was founded in 2006 by the late Dr Samuel Hynd and is located at New Village in Manzini. The RFM Hospital was also founded by Dr Hynd’s family through the Nazarene Church.

Thamsanqa Ncube, who was the clinic’s Operating Manager, was last at work two weeks ago. Ncube is a Zimbabwean national.

Information gathered was that after RFM took the clinic under its wing, Ncube had to be relieved of his duties because of labour regulations that do not permit foreign nationals to hold the position he did at the clinic. The law used to dismiss him has not yet been established.



Ncube was part of the front runners who facilitated that ACTS II Clinic be under RFM Hospital’s wing last year. It came as a surprise to some when they learnt that he was no longer with the clinic after being with it since the time of Dr Hynd.

When reached for comment, Ncube declined to say much. He confirmed that he was no longer with the clinic but stressed that he would not like to get into the details of why he was no longer with the clinic. He referred all questions to the chairman of the ACTS II Clinic Board and RFM Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“Yes I am at home but I do not wish to say much on the issue, please talk to the hospital or board for further comment,” Ncube said with a dejected voice.

Ncube said he was still thinking about his next move when asked what he would do now that he had lost his job.

ACTS II Clinic struggled in the past after the death of its founder. The situation was so bad at some point that employees were not paid their salaries in November and were in a scare of not getting paid even in December last year. At that time negotiations between the clinic and hospital were still at their early stages.



Information from sources is to the effect that no one has assumed the duties of manager at the clinic. However, a sister from another clinic under RFM Hospital has been transferred to the oversee operations at the health facility. The name of the sister could not be established as she instructed the receptionist at the clinic to refer this reporter to the RFM Hospital for comment.



