NURSES’ DECISION COST MY BABY’S LIFE – MUM

MBABANE – A woman is screaming negligence after losing her newborn baby at the Mbabane Government Hospital last week.



The mother of three went to the hospital on Wednesday night to deliver her would-be fourth baby, a boy.

Futhi Shabangu said she headed to the hospital after she started having labour pains and also after her water broke.

Upon arrival at about 9pm she was examined by nurses who discovered that the baby had bridged and would not come out the normal head-first way or with its feet. “After making this discovery they made me sign a form to give consent to a possible operation and I did.”



She said after that the nurses ordered her to wait and did nothing to indicate that they were assisting her with her issue.

The woman at some point during the night said on alerted the nurses that there was an indication that the unborn baby had already relieved itself inside the womb, something she realised when she spotted baby pooh-pooh on a diaper she had used on herself on the night.



“Even at this point the nurses did not do anything until I delivered at around 7am only to find that the baby had died.”

She alleged that on the night there were student nurses who were doing rounds in the maternity ward, one of whom showed concern at her situation during the night.

Shabangu said the student nurse would check on her constantly and at some point even asked one of the two senior nurses there if there was really nothing that needed to be done regarding the position that the baby was in. “The senior nurse responded by saying there was no need to panic for a woman who was not giving birth for the first time.”



The would-be mother said she was so devastated about the whole ordeal and felt the death of her baby could have been prevented.

On Friday morning she went to the hospital in the company of her nephew to formally lodge a complaint regarding the incident. “I was shocked again when the sisters-in-charge at the maternity unit told me that my condition did not warrant an operation and also that the nurses were not supposed to assist the baby during delivery.”







