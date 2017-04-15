SWAZIS ABROAD QUESTION POST OFFICE ON OPENING PARCELS

MBABANE – Swazis residing abroad are concerned with what they termed new laws that bar their local relatives from receiving medicinal parcels sent through the Swaziland Post Office.



Some of the Swazis residing in the United Kingdom, wondered what exactly was happening in the country because their sick relatives were being denied access to medications that were not immediately available locally.

They said the parcels were either opened at the post office or at times the person it was sent to would not receive it.

One of the aggrieved persons said this was the case with her sister three months ago.



Allegedly



She said this was at the Manzini Post Office where the family was allegedly told that under the new rules this was no longer allowed.

“Some of the medication are vitamin tablets, HIV related, painkillers and these are written on the package for them to see, sealed even. Our people are sick and there is no medication at home. The little we do to help relatives cannot reach them. What’s going on?” wondered the complainant.

The company is said to be refusing to deliver medicinal parcels to the intended person, something which has not been an issue over the past years.



SPTC Managing Director Petros Dlamini first explained that Swazi Post used the international postal network for both incoming and outgoing parcels, which means both the sender and recipient were able to log onto the tracking system online, called Global Track, to keep track of the parcel while it is on transit.



Transit



“The Johannesburg Mail Centre (JMC) is the transit office for all international mail and parcels. JMC is a branch of South African Post Office (SAPO). SAPO has a delivery van which brings incoming and collects outgoing items from Swaziland on a daily basis,” Dlamini said.



