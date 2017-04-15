STOP LAW FIRM FROM COLLECTING TV LICENCE FEES - MEDIA UNION

MBABANE – The Media Workers Union of Swaziland is challenging Swaziland Television Authority (STVA) to reconsider awarding a tender for the collection of television licence fees to a private firm.



The union also wants the Swazi TV management to consider re-engaging the affected employees on voluntary exit packages.

Some of the employees agreed to undertake voluntary exit packages during the demise of Swaziland Television Authority Rentals (STAR).

In a correspondence letter by the workers’ union to STVA management, dated March 21, 2017, the union requested that the effectiveness of the aforesaid outsourcing be put on hold until the union, on behalf of all the affected workers, was engaged and complicated issues were solved regarding job securities of the employees under threat.



Over 10 employees are said to be affected by the outsourcing of the service.

“We are of the view that before anything new could begin to work; the issue of voluntary exit package must first be addressed.”

Media Workers Union of Swaziland Secretary General Sicelo Vilane he said it was high time the issue of labour brokering was stopped.



Petition



He said this was saddening because not so long ago the workers union mother body, Trade Union Congress of Swaziland, delivered a petition to the new Ministry of Labour and Social Security challenging the issue of labour brokering.

This, according to Vilane, came about as the number of poverty stricken families and unemployment in the country continues to rise while it enriches the minority.

He said it was a matter of fact that these agencies were questionable when it comes to issues of workers’ rights.



“One would have expected that the ministry would after receiving the petition issue a notice freezing all exercises of labour brokering, which were still to be implemented to allow the outcome of the negotiations between government and its key social partner, regarding the issue but the opposite happened.

‘‘And what’s happening at STVA is as a result of the kind of arrogance from government.”